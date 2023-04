New Suit - Personal Injury

Walmart was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Monday in Illinois Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Hipskind & McAninch on behalf of Candee Johnston, a customer who asserts that she was injured when a box fell on her head at a Walmart store. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01108, Johnston v. Walmart, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 03, 2023, 12:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Candee Johnston

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims