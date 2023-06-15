Who Got The Work

Kayla M. Wunderlich and Rachel V. Barlotta of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz have stepped in to represent Dunlap & Kyle Co. and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination based on age. The complaint was filed May 1 in Alabama Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nicholas A. Danella, is 2:23-cv-00554, Johnston v. Dunlap & Kyle Company, Inc. et al.

Alabama

June 15, 2023, 11:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Johnston

Plaintiffs

Barrett Farahany

defendants

Doug Dunlap

Dunlap & Kyle Company, Inc.

Gateway Tire Birmingham, Inc.

Richard Dunlap

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination