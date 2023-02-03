Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against MSCI Investments and other defendants to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Taft Stettinius & Hollister, centers on an agreement with Bottled City Holdings and other plaintiffs to invest $2 million in the defendants' ventures, and to hire plaintiff Jeff Johnston-Legg as CFO. Johnston-Legg accuses the defendants of failing to pay his CFO compensation as well as certain loans, and improper use of investment funds. The case is 1:23-cv-00686, Johnston-Legg et al v. Cook et al.

Investment Firms

February 03, 2023, 5:21 PM