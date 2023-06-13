Lawyers at Shutts & Bowen and on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Ih4 Property Florida and Invitation Homes to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Sage Law on behalf of Keisha Johnston-Gebre and her minor child. The complaint contends that the defendants breached a residential lease by failing to disclose that a home they leased to the plaintiff was riddled with mold. The case is 0:23-cv-61136, Johnston-Gebre v. Ih4 Property Florida, L.P et al.
Real Estate
June 13, 2023, 6:28 PM