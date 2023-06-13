Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shutts & Bowen and on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Ih4 Property Florida and Invitation Homes to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Sage Law on behalf of Keisha Johnston-Gebre and her minor child. The complaint contends that the defendants breached a residential lease by failing to disclose that a home they leased to the plaintiff was riddled with mold. The case is 0:23-cv-61136, Johnston-Gebre v. Ih4 Property Florida, L.P et al.

Real Estate

June 13, 2023, 6:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Keisha Johnston-Gebre

Plaintiffs

Sage Law, PLLC

defendants

Ih4 Property Florida, L.P

Thr Property Management, L.P.

defendant counsels

Shutts & Bowen

S. Elizabeth King

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract