Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd on Friday removed a lawsuit against Anderson Regional Landfill LLC and Waste Connections Inc to South Carolina District Court. The suit, over alleged property damage or interference caused by pollutants, fumes and other irritants emanating from the defendant's landfill, was filed by Grove/Ozment LLC and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman on behalf of Clyde E Abernathy, Linda M Abernathy and other plaintiffs. The case is 8:23-cv-01417, Johnston et al v. Anderson Regional Landfill LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 07, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference