Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd on Friday removed a lawsuit against Anderson Regional Landfill LLC and Waste Connections Inc to South Carolina District Court. The suit, over alleged property damage or interference caused by pollutants, fumes and other irritants emanating from the defendant's landfill, was filed by Grove/Ozment LLC and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman on behalf of Clyde E Abernathy, Linda M Abernathy and other plaintiffs. The case is 8:23-cv-01417, Johnston et al v. Anderson Regional Landfill LLC et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
April 07, 2023, 5:53 PM
- Allison Parris Sokol
- Alton Ray Ellison
- Benjamin F Signor
- Billy Raines
- Bradley Johnston
- Brandon Casey Sokol
- Clyde E Abernathy
- Dana Stone
- Denise Wyant
- Dianna Rene Crompton
- Gregory Nichols
- James Brian Duncan
- Jason Wyant
- Jennifer Martin
- John Larry Williams
- Linda M Abernathy
- Margaret Nichols
- Marilyn R Signor
- Michael L Abernathy
- Peggy S Ellison
- Randall Johnston, Jr
- Sandra Johnston
- Shirley Raines
- Susan E Davis
- Sylvia E Williams
- Timothy Martin
- W Richard Ellison, Jr
- Wayne G Davis
- William Benjamin Duncan
- William DeWitt Crompton
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman
- Grove Ozment LLC
- Waste Connections Inc
- Anderson Regional Landfill LLC
nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference