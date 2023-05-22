Who Got The Work

Michael G. Murphy of Beveridge & Diamond has entered an appearance for Anderson Regional Landfill in a pending lawsuit. The action, over alleged property damage or interference caused by pollutants, fumes and other irritants emanating from the defendant's landfill, was filed April 7 in South Carolina District Court by Grove Ozment LLC and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman on behalf of Clyde E. Abernathy, Linda M. Abernathy and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks, is 8:23-cv-01417, Johnston et al v. Anderson Regional Landfill LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 22, 2023, 5:44 AM

