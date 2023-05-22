Who Got The Work
Michael G. Murphy of Beveridge & Diamond has entered an appearance for Anderson Regional Landfill in a pending lawsuit. The action, over alleged property damage or interference caused by pollutants, fumes and other irritants emanating from the defendant's landfill, was filed April 7 in South Carolina District Court by Grove Ozment LLC and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman on behalf of Clyde E. Abernathy, Linda M. Abernathy and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks, is 8:23-cv-01417, Johnston et al v. Anderson Regional Landfill LLC et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
May 22, 2023, 5:44 AM
Plaintiffs
- Allison Parris Sokol
- Alton Ray Ellison
- Benjamin F Signor
- Billy Raines
- Bradley Johnston
- Brandon Casey Sokol
- Clyde E Abernathy
- Dana Stone
- Denise Wyant
- Dianna Rene Crompton
- Gregory Nichols
- James Brian Duncan
- Jason Wyant
- Jennifer Martin
- John Larry Williams
- Linda M Abernathy
- Margaret Nichols
- Marilyn R Signor
- Michael L Abernathy
- Peggy S Ellison
- Randall Johnston, Jr
- Sandra Johnston
- Shirley Raines
- Susan E Davis
- Sylvia E Williams
- Timothy Martin
- W Richard Ellison, Jr
- Wayne G Davis
- William Benjamin Duncan
- William DeWitt Crompton
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman
- Grove Ozment LLC
defendants
- Waste Connections Inc
- Anderson Regional Landfill LLC
- Waste Connections of South Carolina Inc
defendant counsels
- Beveridge & Diamond
- Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd
- Duke Energy Corporation
nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference