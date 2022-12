New Suit

The Cochran Law Firm filed a civil rights lawsuit Monday in the District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Benjamin Johnson. The complaint, over use of excessive force, pursues claims against the District of Columbia and officers Ahmad Dorghoud and J. Wilson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03764, Johnson v. Wilson et al.

District Of Columbia

December 20, 2022, 5:31 AM