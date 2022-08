Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Husch Blackwell on Friday removed a lawsuit against Westinghouse Air Brake, a company that provides products and services to the rail industry, to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint, over alleged race- and age-based employment discrimination, was filed by Graves Garrett LLC on behalf of Leroy Johnson. The case is 4:22-cv-00560, Johnson v. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

August 26, 2022, 7:48 PM