Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Lowe's and Werner Co. to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, which claims injuries from a defective ladder, was filed by Clement Rivers LLP and Parker Law Group on behalf of Stephen L. Johnson. The case is 2:23-cv-03573, Johnson v. Werner Co et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 26, 2023, 12:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Stephen L Johnson

Plaintiffs

Parker Law Group (hamp)

Clement Rivers (cha)

defendants

Lowes Home Centers LLC

Werner Co

defendant counsels

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims