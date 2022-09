Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo and Mr. Cooper to Nevada District Court. The suit, which pertains to the determination of a free and clean property title, was filed by the Law Office of Michael F. Bohn on behalf of Ted L. Johnson. The case is 2:22-cv-01605, Johnson v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. et al.