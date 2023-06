Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Walmart to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Carolan Law on behalf of an assistant manager who allegedly suffered a concussion after being struck in the head by a lift gate while loading products into a customer's vehicle. The case is 6:23-cv-00902, Johnson v. Walmart Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 21, 2023, 8:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Wendy Lynn Johnson

Plaintiffs

Carolan Law, PC

defendants

Walmart Inc.

Walmart #2243

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination