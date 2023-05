New Suit - Employment

Walmart was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in Arkansas Western District Court. The court case was brought by the Law Office of Keith Altman on behalf of an order filler who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to sexual orientation- and race-based employment discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02059, Johnson v. WalMart, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 01, 2023, 4:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Carl Lee Johnson, Jr.

Law Office Of Keith Altman

defendants

WalMart, Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches