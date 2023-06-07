Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Walgreens to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by Hayber McKenna & Dinsmore on behalf of employees at a 10.5-acre distribution center in Dayville and a 16-acre center in Windsor. According to the complaint, Walgreens failed to compensate employees for the 2-6 minutes it takes to walk from the entrance to the time clocks and the 2-6 minutes it takes to walk to the exit after work. The case is 3:23-cv-00743, Johnson v. Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 07, 2023, 5:21 PM

Plaintiffs

John Johnson

defendants

Walgreen Eastern Co., Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches