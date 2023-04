Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Vertex Aerospace LLC to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, alleging the plaintiff was fired in retaliation for a sexual harassment complaint, was filed by the Law Offices Of Christian Jenkins on behalf of a former employee. The case is 4:23-cv-00338, Johnson v. Vertex Aerospace LLC.

Aerospace & Defense

April 05, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Lana Johnson

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Christian Jenkins PC

defendants

Vertex Aerospace LLC

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination