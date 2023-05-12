New Suit - Personal Injury

Regents of the University of California and other defendants were hit with a civil rights lawsuit in California Northern District Court on Friday. The court action was brought by Austin Law Group on behalf of Florie Johnson, who alleges that she was subjected to medical battery and sex and race discrimination when she underwent an operation by the defendant without the use of general anesthesia despite her request and consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02336, Johnson v. USA et al.

Education

May 12, 2023, 5:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Florie Johnson

Plaintiffs

Austin Law Group

defendants

UC Regents

Kennedy Sean

USA

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims