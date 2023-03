New Suit

The University of Southern California was sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over alleged discrimination under the ADA. The suit was brought pro se by a former student of the university. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00541, Johnson v. University Of Southern California.

March 29, 2023, 12:45 PM

Aaron Alexander Johnson

University Of Southern California

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA