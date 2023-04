Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Pipes Miles & Beckman on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from winter storm Uri, was filed by McClenny, Moseley & Associates on behalf of Berlin Johnson. The case is 5:23-cv-00421, Johnson v. United Services Automobile Association.

Insurance

March 31, 2023, 7:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Berlin Johnson

defendants

United Services Automobile Association

defendant counsels

Pipes Miles & Beckman

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute