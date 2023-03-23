Who Got The Work

UPS has retained attorney Kelly Elisabeth Eisenlohr-Moul of Martenson, Hasbrouck & Simon to fend off a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Feb. 6 in Georgia Northern District Court by Hipes Law on behalf of Pauletta Johnson, who claims that she was terminated after requesting a religious accommodation from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, is 1:23-cv-00545, Johnson v. United Parcel Service, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 23, 2023, 5:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Pauletta Johnson

Plaintiffs

Hipes Law LLC

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

UPS Capital Insurance Agency, Inc.

defendant counsels

Martenson, Hasbrouck, And Simon LLP

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination