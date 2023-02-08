New Suit - Employment

UPS and UPS Capital Insurance Agency Inc. were slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Hipes Law on behalf of Pauletta Johnson, who claims that she was terminated after requesting a religious accommodation from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00545, Johnson v. United Parcel Service, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 08, 2023, 6:36 AM