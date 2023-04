Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Lincoln National Life Insurance to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, for long-term disability claims, was filed by Wallis, Bowens, Averhart & Associates on behalf of William James Johnson II. The case is 5:23-cv-00193, Johnson v. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 13, 2023, 12:09 PM

Plaintiffs

William James Johnson, II

defendants

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations