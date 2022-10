Who Got The Work

Lincoln National, an insurance and investment company, has tapped attorney Lee W. Marcus of Marcus & Myers to defend a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 25 in Florida Middle District Court by Nation Law Firm on behalf of Daniel P. Johnson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Antoon II, is 5:22-cv-00378, Johnson v. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 10, 2022, 5:12 AM