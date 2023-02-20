Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGlinchey Stafford on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against J.M. Smucker and Smucker Sales and Distribution Company to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Klitsas & Vercher on behalf of Adam Johnson, who contends that he sustained serious injuries after ingesting a PB&J sandwich made with Smucker's Jam. According to the suit, a long strand of glass that came from the bottom of the Smucker's jar was removed from Johnson's esophagus. The case is 4:23-cv-00602, Johnson v. The J.M. Smucker Company, et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 20, 2023, 11:35 AM