New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Essex Property Trust, Lincoln Property, RealPage Inc. and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust class action Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Lockridge Grindal Nauen, is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02113, Johnson v. The Irvine Company, LLC et al.

Real Estate

November 21, 2022, 8:34 PM