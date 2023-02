Who Got The Work

Josh C. Harrison of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Target in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Jan. 12 in Alabama Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of an autistic man who contends that he was denied a position due to his disability. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Nicholas A. Danella, is 2:23-cv-00042, Johnson v. Target Corporation.