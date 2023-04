Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fain Major & Brennan on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Pool Corp., a wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, and Gary Talbert to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Ugwonali Law Group on behalf of Talysa Johnson. The case is 1:23-cv-01554, Johnson v. Talbert et al.

Wholesalers

April 13, 2023, 4:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Talysa Johnson

Plaintiffs

Ugwonali Law Group LLC

defendants

Scp Distributors, LLC

Gary Talbert

defendant counsels

Fain Major & Brennan, P.C.

Fain, Major & Brennan, P.C.

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision