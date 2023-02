Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGlinchey Stafford on Monday removed an action to quiet title against Select Portfolio Servicing and the Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Calariell P. Johnson. The case is 4:23-cv-00436, Johnson v. Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 06, 2023, 6:12 PM