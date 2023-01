Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Miller Nash Graham & Dunn on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Seattle University to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a plaintiff who contends that she was bullied by instructors as a student due to her disabilities, and witnessed racist and sexist behavior. The case is 2:23-cv-00091, Johnson v. Seattle University.

Education

January 20, 2023, 7:09 PM