Who Got The Work

John K. Diviney, Kenneth A. Novikoff and Caitlyn Gibbons from Rivkin Radler have stepped in as defense counsel to Neil Karnofsky DDS PLLC in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The complaint, which arises from an alleged failure to pay overtime wages, was filed April 1 in New York Eastern District Court by Valli Kane & Vagnini and Rissmiller PLLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:24-cv-02420, Johnson v. Renew, LLC et al.

Health Care

May 16, 2024, 3:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Keisha Johnson

Plaintiffs

Valli Kane & Vagnini, LLP

Rissmiller PLLC

defendants

Neil Karnofsky, D.D.S., PLLC

Renew, LLC

defendant counsels

Rivkin Radler

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations