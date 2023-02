Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hogan Lovells on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Goldenvoice LLC and Presents Temp Services LLC to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Harris & Ruble, arises over the alleged failure to provide complete wage statements. The case is 2:23-cv-01187, Johnson v. Presents Temp Services, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 16, 2023, 7:15 PM