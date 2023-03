New Suit

Planet Fitness and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court. The suit, over alleged racial discrimination and harassment, was filed pro se by Planet Fitness customer DeAngelo Deshawn Johnson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00195, Johnson v. Planet Fitness et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 22, 2023, 5:32 PM

Plaintiffs

DeAngelo Deshawn Johnson

defendants

Planet Fitness

Alisa Martinez

Chuck Lnu

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation