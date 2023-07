New Suit - Contract

PennyMac Loan Services and Blanco Tackabery & Matamoros were sued Tuesday in South Carolina District Court. The suit, over an alleged contract breach, was filed by pro se plaintiff Brad R. Johnson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-03426, Johnson v. PennyMac Loan Services LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 20, 2023, 10:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Brad R. Johnson

defendants

PennyMac Loan Services LLC

Blanco Tackabery & Matamoros, PA

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract