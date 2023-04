New Suit - Employment

Packaging Corp. of America, an Illinois-based company providing packaging products for over a century, was sued Monday in Texas Western District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court case was filed by Scanes Yelverton Talbert LLP on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00263, Johnson v. Packaging Corporation of America.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 10, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Latisha Johnson

Plaintiffs

Scanes Yelverton Talbert, LLP

defendants

Packaging Corporation of America

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act