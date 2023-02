Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perrier & Lacoste on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against transportation and logistics company Schneider National and Old Republic General Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Irpino Avin & Hawkins on behalf of Latanya Johnson. The case is 2:23-cv-00702, Johnson v. Old Republic General Insurance Corp. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 24, 2023, 6:19 PM