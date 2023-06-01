New Suit - Employment

Northrop Grumman was sued for race-based employment discrimination on Wednesday in Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Joel F. Dillard PA on behalf of a black composites production operator. According to the complaint, the defendant ignored the plaintiff's complaints that her co-workers had expressed a desire to 'kill all the Black motherfuckers' and 'hang them like we used to back in the day' in response to news coverage of protests, including those following the murder of George Floyd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00083, Johnson v. Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.

Aerospace & Defense

June 01, 2023, 4:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Vanessa Johnson

Joel F. Dillard PA

defendants

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination