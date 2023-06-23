Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against New York Life Insurance to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, seeking to recover over $1.8 million from an alleged breached independent contract agreement where the defendant solicited around 233 applications from customers, was filed by the Law Offices of Sabrina Wilkins-Brown on behalf of William E Johnson. The case is 1:23-cv-04009, Johnson v. New York Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 4:25 PM

Plaintiffs

William E Johnson

defendants

New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation

New York Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract