Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Thomason on Monday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Birge & Held Asset Management and the View at Shelby Farms to Tennessee Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Schwed Adams & McGinley on behalf of Rodney Johnson. The case is 2:22-cv-02655, Johnson v. New Csq, LLC et al.

Tennessee

September 26, 2022, 6:31 PM