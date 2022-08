Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hahn Loeser & Parks on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Meritain Health Inc. and National General Accident and Health to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, for disputed health insurance claims, was filed by Keating Law Office on behalf of Bruce Johnson. The case is 4:22-cv-01514, Johnson v. National General Accident and Health et al.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 6:37 PM