New Suit - Copyright

Rapper Nicki Minaj, Universal Music Group and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over Minaj's 'I Lied' song on her album 'The Pinkprint.' The sued was brought by Cooper Legal and Mei & Mark on behalf of musician Julius Johnson Monday in California Central District Court. According to the complaint, Minaj's song misappropriates musical arrangements written by Johnson for his song 'onmysleeve.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05061, Johnson v. Miraj et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 26, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Julius Johnson

Plaintiffs

Mei And Mark LLP

defendants

Universal Music Group Inc.

Dat Damn Dean

Esther Renay Dean

Harajuku Barbie Music LLC

Kazarion Fowler

Marcus Bell

Michael Len Williams, II

Money Mack Music

Onika Tanya Miraj

Songs of Universal Inc

Sounds from Eardrummers LLC

WB Music Corp.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims