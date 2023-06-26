Rapper Nicki Minaj, Universal Music Group and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over Minaj's 'I Lied' song on her album 'The Pinkprint.' The sued was brought by Cooper Legal and Mei & Mark on behalf of musician Julius Johnson Monday in California Central District Court. According to the complaint, Minaj's song misappropriates musical arrangements written by Johnson for his song 'onmysleeve.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05061, Johnson v. Miraj et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
June 26, 2023, 6:08 PM