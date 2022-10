New Suit

Bank of New York Mellon and Miami-Dade County were slapped with an action to quiet title Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Levar Curtis Johnson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23467, Johnson v. Miami-Dade County Sheriff et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 24, 2022, 5:04 PM