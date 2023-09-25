Who Got The Work

Robin Banck Taylor of Butler Snow has entered an appearance for health care company Medline Industries LP in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The suit was filed Aug. 9 in Mississippi Northern District Court by Donati Law on behalf of a warehouse operator who contends that she was mistakenly terminated by her company's third-party administrator while on approved FMLA leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills, is 3:23-cv-00301, Johnson v. Medline Industries, LP.

Health Care

September 25, 2023, 10:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Marquita Johnson

Plaintiffs

Donati Law, PLLC

Donati Law PLLC

defendants

Medline Industries, LP

defendant counsels

Butler Snow

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act