Robin Banck Taylor of Butler Snow has entered an appearance for health care company Medline Industries LP in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The suit was filed Aug. 9 in Mississippi Northern District Court by Donati Law on behalf of a warehouse operator who contends that she was mistakenly terminated by her company's third-party administrator while on approved FMLA leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills, is 3:23-cv-00301, Johnson v. Medline Industries, LP.
Health Care
September 25, 2023, 10:08 AM