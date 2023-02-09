New Suit - Securities

Space tech company Maxar and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Thursday in Colorado District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Advent International for $6.4 billion. The suit, filed by Brodsky & Smith on behalf of Mary Jo Johnson, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the transaction contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00383, Johnson v. Maxar Technologies Inc. et al.

Technology

February 09, 2023, 8:03 PM