Latham & Watkins partner Robert C. Collins III has entered an appearance for Instacart in a pending privacy class action. The action, filed Oct. 21 in Illinois Northern District Court by Fradin Law and Simon Law Co., accuses the defendant of storing individuals' facial scans without consent in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold, is 1:23-cv-15206, Johnson v. Maplebear, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

December 07, 2023, 10:00 AM

James Johnson

Michael L. Fradin, Attorney At Law

Maplebear, Inc.

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims