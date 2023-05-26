New Suit - Securities Class Action

Luminar Technologies, which provides LIDAR components for use in autonomous vehicles, and CEO Mike McAuliffe were slapped with a securities class action on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Pomerantz LLP and Miller Shah, accuses the defendants of passing off a competitor's product as Luminar's own technology in its marketing materials, triggering a decline in market value and a threat of litigation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00982, Johnson v. Luminar Technologies Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 26, 2023, 6:31 PM

Judy Gray Johnson

Miller Shah LLP

Luminar Technologies, Inc.

Mike McAuliffe

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws