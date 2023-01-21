New Suit - Product Liability

L’Oreal, the French cosmetics and beauty company, was slapped with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in South Carolina District Court over its manufacture and sale of hair relaxer products. The lawsuit, brought by Motley Rice on behalf of Peggy Johnson, is part of a wave of cases alleging that chemicals in the defendant's hair relaxers cause uterine cancer and other diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00261, Johnson v. L'Oreal USA Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 21, 2023, 10:22 AM