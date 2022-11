Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stoll Keenon Ogden on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Lincoln Life Assurance and other defendants to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed by the Doran Law Office on behalf of Richard Johnson. The case is 3:22-cv-00626, Johnson v. Lincoln Life Assurance Company of Boston et al.

Insurance

November 29, 2022, 12:59 PM