New Suit - Product Liability

Amazon.com and Kobayashi Healthcare International Inc., doing business as Hothands, were hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Wimbish Law Firm on behalf of Sirdorva Johnson, who claims that she sustained second degree burns after using an alleged defective Hothands toe warmer product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03451, Johnson v. Kobayashi Healthcare International, Inc., Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 04, 2023, 4:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Sirdorva Johnson

Plaintiffs

Dexter Wimbish

defendants

Amazon, Inc.

Kobayashi Healthcare International, Inc., Inc.

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims