New Suit - Employment

Keurig Dr Pepper, American Bottling Co. and other defendants were sued Tuesday in New Jersey District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Derek Smith Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff alleging gender bias, sexual harassment and retaliation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07408, Johnson v. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. et al.