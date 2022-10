New Suit - Employment

Kellogg and Afimac Global Inc. were sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The court case was filed by the Spielberger Law Group on behalf of Ricky Johnson, who claims he was wrongfully terminated for filing a claim with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04199, Johnson v. Kellogg Company et al.