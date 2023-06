New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Stein Saks and attorney Misty Oaks Paxton filed a consumer class action Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court against JHPDE Finance I LLC. The complaint pursues claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02883, Johnson v. Jhpde Finance I, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

June 30, 2023, 5:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Maria Johnson

Plaintiffs

Stein Saks

The Oaks Firm

defendants

Jhpde Finance I, LLC

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws