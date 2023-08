New Suit - Employment

Indeed, a website focused on matching job seekers and employers, and other defendants were sued Friday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit, which is not publicly available, was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03480, Johnson v. Indeed, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 07, 2023, 6:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Marvin Johnson

defendants

Indeed, Inc.

Brendon Herrick

Chris Hyams

Meryl Betancourt

Sean McSherry

Sierra Lee-Dunson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination